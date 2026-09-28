Nagaraju, 60, dies after suspected elephant attack near Mysuru road
India
A 60-year-old man named Nagaraju lost his life after a suspected elephant attack during his early morning walk near Bengaluru's Mysuru Road.
He reportedly suffered a rib injury and died at the hospital, leaving the local community shaken.
Officials suspect Bannerghatta elephant strayed
CCTV footage showed an elephant nearby just minutes after the incident.
Wildlife enthusiast Sandeep Nanu found Nagaraju injured and quickly called for help.
While security guards spotted the elephant, they did not see the actual attack.
Officials think the animal may have wandered in from Bannerghatta Wildlife Sanctuary, which has seen elephants stray into this area before.
An autopsy will confirm what exactly happened, but locals are now worried about wildlife moving closer to their neighborhoods.