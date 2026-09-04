Nagarmal Bajoria 'Dhartipakad' dies at 97 after 280+ contests

Nagarmal Bajoria, better known as Dhartipakad, died in Patna at 97.

Born in Lahore in 1930 and later settled in Bhagalpur, he became famous for contesting more than 280 elections against big names like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, just to prove that anyone could take part in democracy.

His funeral will be held by the Ganga in Bhagalpur.