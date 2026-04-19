Nagpur 15-year-old 1st to speak in Amravati sexual exploitation case
A 15-year-old girl from Nagpur has become the first to come forward in the Amravati sexual exploitation case, where 19-year-old Mohammad Ayan is accused of assaulting young women and sharing videos online.
Although police have identified eight survivors, none had spoken out until now, a step that could help others feel less alone.
SIT analyzes devices, Bawankule vows protection
A special investigation team is on the case, analyzing seized devices for evidence.
Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule promised to protect survivors' identities and encouraged more to speak up if they feel ready.
Meanwhile, political arguments have surfaced around the case, with leaders trading accusations.
Officials are urging everyone to share information directly with police so the investigation stays on track.