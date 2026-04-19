Nagpur 15-year-old 1st to speak in Amravati sexual exploitation case India Apr 19, 2026

A 15-year-old girl from Nagpur has become the first to come forward in the Amravati sexual exploitation case, where 19-year-old Mohammad Ayan is accused of assaulting young women and sharing videos online.

Although police have identified eight survivors, none had spoken out until now, a step that could help others feel less alone.