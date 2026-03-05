Nagpur: 4-year-old boy burnt with boiling water by grandmother
India
A disturbing incident in Nagpur's Koradi area has left many shaken—a grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on her four-year-old grandson, Om Harish Wange, after he accidentally sprayed her with paint while playing.
The incident happened on March 3 and was caught on nearby CCTV.
Boy suffered burns on nearly half his body
Om suffered burns on nearly half his body and is being treated at a private hospital.
Police have initiated the process to register an offense against the woman.