Nagpur blast: 18 workers, most of them women, killed
India
A major explosion hit SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit in Nagpur district early Sunday, leaving at least 18 workers dead—most of them women—and 24 injured.
The blast was so severe that identification is now being done through DNA samples collected from families.
Families waited anxiously nearby
Rescue teams worked for hours to recover victims and help survivors, while families waited anxiously nearby.
Some stories are especially heartbreaking—like Sunita Salame, who leaves behind three daughters, and Jyotsna Shendre, survived by her three kids.
Officials have started an investigation. PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family, and the Maharashtra government announced additional aid.