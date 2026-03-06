Nagpur blast: 19 dead, 23 injured; police charge company directors
A tragic explosion hit SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit in Nagpur on March 1, leaving 19 workers dead and 23 injured, according to one report.
The blast was so powerful it was heard kilometers away, and many victims suffered burns so severe that DNA tests were needed for identification.
Company to pay full wages, cover medical expenses
Early reports point to negligence—a dropped detonator box likely set off the deadly chain reaction.
Police have charged 21 company directors and shareholders with culpable homicide not amounting to murder; nine directors are already in custody and the owner has been charged.
The National Human Rights Commission has asked for a detailed report on relief efforts.
Meanwhile, the company says it will pay full wages to affected workers and cover medical expenses for survivors and provide financial assistance to families.