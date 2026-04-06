Nagpur boy kidnapped from procession and strangled by 3 men
India
A 14-year-old boy was kidnapped from a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Nagpur on April 2.
Three men, who knew his father, lured him into their car and took him to a location on the outskirts of the city.
After a failed attempt to sedate him with rat poison, they ended up strangling him, a truly heartbreaking turn of events.
Kidnappers planned weeks for ₹40-50L ransom
Turns out, the kidnappers had planned this for weeks, hoping to get a ₹40-50 lakh ransom. They were already acquainted with the boy's father, and they planned the kidnapping to pay off their debts.
Thanks to quick police work with CCTV footage and phone records, all three suspects were arrested.
The case highlights how financial stress and broken trust can sometimes lead people down dark paths.