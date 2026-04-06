Nagpur boy kidnapped from procession and strangled by 3 men

Kidnappers planned weeks for ₹40-50L ransom

Turns out, the kidnappers had planned this for weeks, hoping to get a ₹40-50 lakh ransom. They were already acquainted with the boy's father, and they planned the kidnapping to pay off their debts.

Thanks to quick police work with CCTV footage and phone records, all three suspects were arrested.

The case highlights how financial stress and broken trust can sometimes lead people down dark paths.