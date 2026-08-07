Nagpur CCTV shows 2 men apologizing before stealing temple donations
In a twist you do not see every day, two men were caught on closed-circuit television, or CCTV, saying sorry to the temple deity before stealing cash from donation boxes at Sheetla Mata and Shiv temples in Nagpur.
The theft came to light after temple staff noticed broken locks, and police got involved once the footage revealed the presence of two unidentified men inside the temple.
SIMBA IDs Jayneet Chaure, Vansh Meshram
Police used their AI tool SIMBA to identify the thieves as Jayneet Chaure and Vansh Meshram.
Chaure tried hiding out in Chhattisgarh, but ended up hospitalized after a road accident, while Meshram was tracked down and arrested in Nagpur.
Both have past run-ins with police for public disturbances and alcohol-related issues.
This whole episode highlights how tech like AI is changing crime-solving, and why surveillance matters more than ever.