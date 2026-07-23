Nagpur detains more than 150 at unauthorized Samvidhan Square protest
India
More than 150 people were detained in Nagpur on Thursday for protesting near Samvidhan Square without official permission.
They were voicing support for demonstrators detained earlier and calling out police action, holding up placards and chanting slogans.
This was part of a bigger wave of protests sparked by a recent police crackdown on a Parliament march in Delhi.
CJP protest demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
The original Delhi protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after exam paper leaks and student suicides made headlines.
Since then, students and activists have rallied in cities across India, accusing the government of failing to fix problems with exams and demanding real accountability.