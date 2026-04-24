Nagpur driver Naveen Pundkar arrested for allegedly killing Rahul Sahu
India
In Nagpur, a financial argument between an e-rickshaw driver and a hotel owner turned tragic.
Naveen Pundkar, 40, was arrested for allegedly killing Rahul Sahu after Sahu asked for more money even though Pundkar had already repaid his loan.
Things got heated when Sahu reportedly made an inappropriate demand involving Pundkar's daughter.
Pundkar admits attacking and dumping body
Sahu's body was found in a sack under Nara Ghat Bridge, which set off the investigation.
Police traced calls to identify Pundkar, who admitted to attacking Sahu with an iron rod during their fight and later dumping the body in the Pili River.
Inspector Anil Takasande confirmed the arrest and said they are still piecing together what led up to this incident.