Nagpur driver Naveen Pundkar arrested for allegedly killing Rahul Sahu

Pundkar admits attacking and dumping body

Sahu's body was found in a sack under Nara Ghat Bridge, which set off the investigation.

Police traced calls to identify Pundkar, who admitted to attacking Sahu with an iron rod during their fight and later dumping the body in the Pili River.

Inspector Anil Takasande confirmed the arrest and said they are still piecing together what led up to this incident.