Nagpur factory blast: NHRC seeks report on victims, families
A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's explosives factory in Nagpur on March 1 killed 19 workers and left around two dozen injured.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in, asking Maharashtra officials for updates on the injured, the investigation, and what support is being given to victims' families.
Case of culpable homicide registered
A case of culpable homicide was registered against the company's management over alleged negligence, arresting nine directors so far and seeking more.
The blast occurred in the detonator packing/assembly section, and safety authorities have ordered a probe.
The state has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family and the company has said it will cover medical expenses for those hurt.
Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called out SBL Energy Limited for "negligence" that led to this disaster.