Nagpur factory blast: NHRC seeks report on victims, families

Case of culpable homicide registered

A case of culpable homicide was registered against the company's management over alleged negligence, arresting nine directors so far and seeking more.

The blast occurred in the detonator packing/assembly section, and safety authorities have ordered a probe.

The state has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family and the company has said it will cover medical expenses for those hurt.

Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called out SBL Energy Limited for "negligence" that led to this disaster.