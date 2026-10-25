Nagpur man Pushpak Krishna Bhandarkar allegedly printed ₹37L counterfeit notes
India
In Nagpur, a man named Pushpak Krishna Bhandarkar was allegedly involved in printing counterfeit ₹500 notes worth ₹37 lakh amid a dispute over unpaid rent.
His landlord, Ramesh, grew suspicious after Bhandarkar remained absent for several days and decided to check the room, only to find piles of fake cash and printing gear.
Police found equipment valued ₹48L
Bhandarkar had stopped paying rent after his rental agreement expired in January and had allegedly stopped paying rent for several months and even threatened Ramesh when asked to leave.
Police later found partially printed notes and equipment valued at ₹48 lakh in the room.
Bhandarkar is currently missing and was in Mumbai, with police now searching for him there.