Nagpur region heat wave leaves 63 dead, temperatures reach 47C
Nagpur and nearby districts are facing a brutal heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 45 Celsius for almost two weeks.
As of May 30, at least 63 people have died, most within just the past few days, mainly from suspected heatstroke.
The worst-hit areas include Chandrapur, Gondia, and Wardha, where the mercury touched 47 Celsius.
Unidentified victims found, red alert issued
Many of those who lost their lives were homeless people, daily wage workers, or unidentified individuals and daily-wage laborers found unconscious on roadsides, in public places and inside trains during the hottest hours.
Police are still identifying victims as postmortems are underway to confirm causes of death.
With humidity making things even tougher, the weather office has issued a red alert urging everyone to stay indoors during peak heat.