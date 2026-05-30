Nagpur region heat wave leaves 63 dead, temperatures reach 47C

Unidentified victims found, red alert issued

Many of those who lost their lives were homeless people, daily wage workers, or unidentified individuals and daily-wage laborers found unconscious on roadsides, in public places and inside trains during the hottest hours.

Police are still identifying victims as postmortems are underway to confirm causes of death.

With humidity making things even tougher, the weather office has issued a red alert urging everyone to stay indoors during peak heat.