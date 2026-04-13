Nagpur retired doctor loses ₹2cr to WhatsApp fake documents
India
A 76-year-old retired doctor in Nagpur lost ₹2 crore after scammers, who contacted him on WhatsApp, sent fake Supreme Court and Enforcement Directorate documents and threatened a "digital arrest," pressuring him into transferring the money to supposedly protect his bank account.
Police register case, no arrests yet
Police have registered a case, but no arrests yet. The scammers used video calls to intimidate the victim.
Cybersecurity experts are urging everyone, especially older folks, to remember: real investigations don't happen over video calls.
If you get suspicious messages like this, reach out to the police right away.