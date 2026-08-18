Nagpur schools receive explosion threat emails as police call hoax
India
On Tuesday, more than a dozen schools in Nagpur got scary emails warning about explosions on August 31, with exact times for schools, courts, and offices.
Police quickly searched the schools but didn't find anything suspicious.
After checking everything, officials said the threats were fake and called the whole thing a hoax.
Gmail emails mentioned Khalistan RSS BJP
The emails came from a Gmail account and mentioned Khalistan, RSS, BJP, and several political leaders.
Police say they're working to track down who sent them.
A probe is underway to trace the email's source and its sender, and an offense will be registered, a senior police officer shared.