Nagpur turns orange peels into plant-based fabrics and chemical-free cleaners
India
Nagpur is getting creative with its famous oranges, turning leftover peels into everything from eco-friendly clothes to natural cleaning products.
Local designer Prerna Gupta is using orange peels to make stylish, plant-based fabrics and giving artisans new job opportunities.
Meanwhile, entrepreneur Kunal's startup transforms orange waste into chemical-free cleaners and encourages refilling bottles instead of tossing them.
VNIT studies d-limonene antifungal potential
Researchers at VNIT are also in on the action, studying a compound called D-limonene from orange peels that fights fungi and could help in farming and food industries.
Altogether, these projects are helping Nagpur cut waste, create jobs, and show how innovation can be good for both people and the planet.