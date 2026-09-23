Nagpur woman dies on video call after hidden wedding cancelation
India
A Nagpur woman took her own life while on a video call with her boyfriend, after their longtime relationship turned rocky.
He had backed out of marrying her due to family pressure and didn't tell her, which left her feeling hurt and betrayed.
Photo threats alleged, abetment case filed
According to the woman's family, her boyfriend threatened to leak private photos if she kept asking about marriage, adding to her distress.
Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against him and are investigating how emotional manipulation may have played a role in this heartbreaking situation.