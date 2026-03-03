'Nagrik Devo Bhava': All central government officials take pledge

The Seva Sankalp isn't just words

The Seva Sankalp isn't just words—it's a push for real change by focusing on service, transparency, and constitutional values.

The goal is to help India break into the world's top three economies as a long-term goal.

It also celebrates big wins like providing food security to 80 crore people and building millions of homes and toilets.

With group discussions taking place across central government departments, this initiative shows a commitment to making governance more people-focused—something that could shape your future in a big way.