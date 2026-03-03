'Nagrik Devo Bhava': All central government officials take pledge
On March 2, 2026, all central government officials set aside an hour to recite the Seva Sankalp Resolution—a three-page pledge adopted last week under PM Modi's leadership.
The Seva Sankalp Resolution uses the sentiment "Nagrik Devo Bhava," which puts citizens at the heart of government action and aims to make public service more transparent and accountable.
The Seva Sankalp isn't just words
The Seva Sankalp isn't just words—it's a push for real change by focusing on service, transparency, and constitutional values.
The goal is to help India break into the world's top three economies as a long-term goal.
It also celebrates big wins like providing food security to 80 crore people and building millions of homes and toilets.
With group discussions taking place across central government departments, this initiative shows a commitment to making governance more people-focused—something that could shape your future in a big way.