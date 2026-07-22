Naimisha Pradhan deactivates Instagram amid Tufts LL.M. backlash and protests
Naimisha Pradhan, daughter of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has deactivated her Instagram following heavy criticism for having completed her LL.M. at Tufts University in the US.
The online anger grew during protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who are demanding her father's resignation over issues in India's education system, especially after recent clashes between students and police.
Dharmendra Pradhan defends, online calls persist
Social media users flooded both Naimisha's account and Tufts University with calls for her suspension, accusing the family of elitism.
Some felt attention should be on public officials, not their children.
Meanwhile, Minister Pradhan pushed back against the protests, saying student concerns will be addressed, but accused opposition leaders of stirring chaos instead of real debate about exams like NEET.