Nakkeeran journalist Damodharan Prakash arrested over derogatory YouTuber video
India
Nakkeeran journalist Damodharan Prakash, 58, was arrested after allegedly posting a derogatory video about a 38-year-old YouTuber earlier this year.
The woman filed a complaint, leading to his arrest after a case was filed invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.
Online harassment faces legal consequences
This case is a reminder that online harassment and defamation are taken seriously by the law.
Quick police action shows there are real consequences for digital misconduct, and it's a good nudge for everyone to keep things respectful online.