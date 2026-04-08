Nalini Malik arrested in Chandigarh Smart City ₹116 cr fraud India Apr 08, 2026

Nalini Malik, who used to handle the finances for Chandigarh Smart City, has been arrested over a massive ₹116 crore fraud.

She was picked up on April 2 after city officials noticed something was off and filed a complaint.

She is the first government official taken into custody since the scam surfaced last month.