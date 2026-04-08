Nalini Malik arrested in Chandigarh Smart City ₹116 cr fraud
India
Nalini Malik, who used to handle the finances for Chandigarh Smart City, has been arrested over a massive ₹116 crore fraud.
She was picked up on April 2 after city officials noticed something was off and filed a complaint.
She is the first government official taken into custody since the scam surfaced last month.
Malik, Mishra linked to fake FDRs
Investigators say Malik and accountant Anubhav Mishra created 11 fake fixed deposit receipts to quietly move money out of company accounts.
Over ₹50 crore allegedly went to Malik and other MC officials, pointing to a bigger scheme.
The trouble started during last year's merger of CSCL with the municipal corporation, when nearly ₹15 crore went missing under Malik's watch.
The case is still unfolding.