NALSAR alumni challenge BCI letters banning graduates' advocate enrollment
Alumni of NALSAR University of Law are speaking up after the Bar Council of India (BCI) president sent strict letters targeting students for their comments about inviting the chief justice of India to the 2026 convocation.
One letter even banned this year's graduates from enrolling as advocates and asked the vice chancellor to investigate those involved.
Alumni urge dialogue, call move arbitrary
Alumni called the BCI's move "arbitrary" and said it goes against free speech, arguing that BCI should stick to regulating legal education, not policing student opinions or university matters.
They also found the language in the letters ("groupism," "dirty politics") inappropriate, reminding everyone that universities are meant for open discussion and peaceful dissent.
Instead of threats or bans, they urged BCI to talk things out with students and institutions.