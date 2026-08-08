NALSAR graduates oppose Chief Justice Surya Kant over NEET remarks
India
NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduating class is pushing back against having Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as their convocation chief guest.
Their objection comes after Kant's recent remarks during the NEET protests, which many students felt downplayed concerns about police brutality.
NALSAR students' petition gains 380 supporters
On July 23, some 70 students, including members of the Students Bar Council, formally asked the university to reconsider his invitation, saying his stance did not reflect NALSAR's values.
By July 25, about 380 juniors backed them up.
As of August 8, there is still no official response or new date for convocation. If nothing changes soon, protesters say they are ready to step things up.