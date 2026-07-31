Namakkal egg prices fall to ₹6 amid religious demand slump
India
Egg prices in Namakkal just dropped to ₹6, down from ₹6.80 earlier this month.
Namakkal, often called "Egg Town," is a major supplier, sending out six to seven crore eggs daily across South India and even exporting abroad.
The price dip is mostly because fewer people eat eggs during religious months like Aadi and Sawan.
Namakkal treasurer cites cheaper Andhra eggs
Besides seasonal demand, cheaper eggs from places like Andhra Pradesh have forced Namakkal to match rates.
"If we do not reduce the price, eggs from Andhra Pradesh will enter Tamil Nadu market," said NECC-Namakkal Zone treasurer Sundar Rajan.
With another religious month (Purattasi) coming up, don't expect egg prices here to bounce back until Deepavali season rolls around.