Namakkal egg prices jump amid heatwave and rising feed costs

Namakkal, one of India's biggest egg hubs, saw daily output drop to 6 crore eggs, down from a capacity of 9 crore, as birds struggled with the heat.

On top of that, feed costs have soared: maize now costs ₹28 per kg, and soybean is up to ₹71 per kg, plus there's a major shortage of soybean meal overall.

To help out, the poultry industry is pushing for temporary imports of genetically modified soybean meal so farmers can keep up with demand and keep eggs on everyone's plate.