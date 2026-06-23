Namma Metro Purple Line breakdown strands commuters at Cubbon Park

Passengers report noises and A/C failures

People took to social media, describing weird noises from trains, air-conditioning failures, and jerky rides.

With only partial services running (between Magadi Road-Challaghatta and MG Road-Whitefield), major stations like Cubbon Park and Majestic became very crowded.

Metro staff and police pitched in to help manage the situation while BMRCL urged commuters to plan their travel until service is restored.