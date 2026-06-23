Namma Metro Purple Line breakdown strands commuters at Cubbon Park
India
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line faced a sudden breakdown at Cubbon Park station on Tuesday around 6:30pm during rush hour.
Many commuters were left stranded as trains stopped running normally.
BMRCL apologized for the hassle and said they are working hard to get things back on track as soon as possible.
Passengers report noises and A/C failures
People took to social media, describing weird noises from trains, air-conditioning failures, and jerky rides.
With only partial services running (between Magadi Road-Challaghatta and MG Road-Whitefield), major stations like Cubbon Park and Majestic became very crowded.
Metro staff and police pitched in to help manage the situation while BMRCL urged commuters to plan their travel until service is restored.