Namo Bharat Delhi-Meerut corridor moves 100,000 daily, adds 18 trips

Over 35 million passenger journeys recorded

With over 35 million passenger journeys so far, the corridor's popularity keeps rising.

Stations are built for easy transfers to metros, busses, and railways, like the new travelator bridge at Sarai Kale Khan that boosted footfall by 30%.

Multimodal hubs now make up 40% of ridership, showing how integrated transportation is making city travel smoother and more sustainable for everyone.