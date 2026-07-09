Namo Bharat Delhi-Meerut corridor moves 100,000 daily, adds 18 trips
The Namo Bharat corridor connecting Delhi and Meerut is moving about 100,000 people every day, with trains running every 10 minutes.
To handle the growing crowd, 18 extra peak-hour trips have been added between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South.
If needed, the gap between trains can be cut down to just three minutes, according to NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goel.
Over 35 million passenger journeys recorded
With over 35 million passenger journeys so far, the corridor's popularity keeps rising.
Stations are built for easy transfers to metros, busses, and railways, like the new travelator bridge at Sarai Kale Khan that boosted footfall by 30%.
Multimodal hubs now make up 40% of ridership, showing how integrated transportation is making city travel smoother and more sustainable for everyone.