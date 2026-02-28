Namo Bharat: Meerut-Delhi-Ghaziabad in just 58 minutes

On the first day of full commercial operation, Namo Bharat saw daily ridership soar past 100,000—stations like Begumpul were packed. With trains every eight to 10 minutes, the system can handle nearly 800,000 riders a day. Clearly, people are loving the speed and convenience.

Property prices near stations have skyrocketed

This isn't just about saving time—people are now choosing to live in affordable Meerut while working in Delhi.

That's pushed property prices near stations from ₹45 lakh in 2021 to over ₹1 crore as of February 2026.

Tickets start at ₹150 for economy; premium seats cost a bit more (₹20-30 extra), and access-controlled lounge areas are available at select stations.