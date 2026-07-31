Namo Bharat running every 8 minutes between Delhi and Meerut
India
Good news if you're traveling between Delhi and Meerut: Namo Bharat trains will now run every 8 minutes instead of 10 minutes, starting July 30 through August 14.
This upgrade is just in time for the Kanwar Yatra and Shravan month rush, adding 52 extra trips daily to help everyone get around faster.
NCRTC coordinates security, Meerut Metro continues
With more pilgrims, students, and office-goers expected on board, shorter waits and smoother rides are on the way.
Just a heads-up: some stations might have limited parking due to possible road closures.
NCRTC is teaming up with security agencies for safe travel, and Meerut Metro will keep running as usual for local commutes.