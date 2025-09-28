NaMo Run on Sunday: Traffic restrictions, diversions, alternate routes India Sep 28, 2025

Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this Sunday morning (September 28, 2025): the "NaMo Run - For Viksit Delhi" is happening from 7:00am to 9:00am and it's going to shake up central city traffic.

The event is all about promoting a more developed Delhi, but it does mean some serious road changes for a few hours.