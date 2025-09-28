NaMo Run on Sunday: Traffic restrictions, diversions, alternate routes
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this Sunday morning (September 28, 2025): the "NaMo Run - For Viksit Delhi" is happening from 7:00am to 9:00am and it's going to shake up central city traffic.
The event is all about promoting a more developed Delhi, but it does mean some serious road changes for a few hours.
Which roads will be closed or diverted?
Several big routes—including BSZ Marg, JLN Marg near Rajghat and Delhi Gate, Velodrome Road by the Secretariat, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, DDU Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Panchkuian Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Pusa Road, Vikas Marg (under IP Flyover), Kamla Market Roundabout, and in and around Connaught Place and its approach roads—will be closed or diverted between 6:00am and 9:00am.
If you need to get around that area on Sunday morning, best to plan ahead and pick alternate routes.
Why the advisory is important
If you're heading out early (maybe brunch plans or just your usual weekend routine), knowing about these closures could save you a lot of frustration.
The advisory is all about keeping runners safe and making sure the city keeps moving—even with many taking part in the run.