Nandan Nilekani leads new panel to reform India's NTA examinations
India
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is heading a new panel to shake up how big exams in India are run, especially after all the paper-leak controversies.
The group's main goal? Build a fairer, safer, and less stressful system for students taking National Testing Agency (NTA) exams.
Stakeholders submit suggestions by September 13
The task force actually wants to hear from students, parents, teachers, educational institutions, examination-conducting bodies and civil society organizations.
You can send in your suggestions in English, Hindi or regional languages by September 13.
The team of experts will use these ideas to recommend real changes to the government.