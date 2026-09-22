Nandan Yadav shot and arrested in Bihar groping case
India
Nandan Yadav, one of the main accused in a widely discussed Bihar groping case, was also arrested by the Bihar Police after they shot him in the leg as he allegedly attempted to escape police custody.
His arrest comes after his Facebook videos and the assault allegations.
Yadav's videos clash with molestation accusations
Yadav's Facebook is full of videos showing him flexing, partying, and dancing with women to suggestive songs, behavior that feels jarring given the accusations against him.
The contrast between his flashy online persona and the serious charges of molesting a minor and assaulting a teen who tried to help has left many uneasy.