Nandankanan Zoo's 3 rescued orangutans diagnosed with anemia, given supplements
India
Three rescued orangutans at Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo have been diagnosed with anemia, one with a severe case and two with mild anemia.
The zoo team has started them on supplements, following expert advice, to help boost their health.
DNA checks planned for orangutans' samples
To figure out where these orangutans originally came from, the team collected blood and swab samples for detailed tests, including planned DNA checks (though lab options are limited).
For now, the orangutans are stable and getting lots of care, a special diet of milk every two hours along with fruits and vegetables like apples, bananas, and potatoes.
The zoo says they're keeping a close watch to make sure the animals stay active after their rescue.