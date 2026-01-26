Nandini's new ₹10 milk and curd packs are here to save you money (and waste)
Karnataka Milk Federation just dropped mini Nandini milk (160ml) and curd (140ml) packs for only ₹10 each.
The idea? Help people—especially those living solo or in small households—spend less and avoid throwing away unused dairy.
You can find these handy packs at Nandini outlets across Karnataka.
Affordable, no-fuss options for daily use
Why buy a big pack if you only need a cup of coffee or a bowl of curd rice?
These mini packs cost way less than regular ones—₹10 versus ₹23-26 for the usual 500ml/500g options.
With food prices rising, it's an easy way to keep your daily costs down without compromising on freshness.
Especially made for students, bachelors, and anyone who hates wasting food
KMF is clearly thinking about folks like students, young professionals, and smaller families who don't need large quantities.
If you're tired of spoiled milk or curd in the fridge—or just want to spend less—these new packs might be exactly what you've been waiting for.