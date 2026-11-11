Nangli Vihar boy Imraan, 4, falls into open manhole

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, police, and Border Security Force are working together to find Imraan. They are using suction pumps and special equipment to scan the sewer lines.

Subdivisional Magistrate Rajat Malhotra said, "The NDRF team and the entire administration are working to rescue the child. The rescue operation has been underway since we received the call, and the administration is making every effort. The NDRF is with us, and we will share any further information we receive with you," and updates will be given as they continue searching.

Everyone is hoping for a quick and positive outcome.