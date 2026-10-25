Narasimha Murthy leads Karnataka protest seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
India
On Sunday, a small group led by activist Narasimha Murthy gathered outside Karnataka's chief electoral officer's office, asking for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
This was part of their ongoing weekly protests, aiming to keep the spotlight on their demand.
Police asked protesters to delete videos
Police intervened because protests are only allowed at Freedom Park, not outside government offices.
Officers reportedly asked the group to delete videos of the event.
Still, the protesters kept things calm and peaceful, with no slogans or placards, completing the national anthem before walking to Mysore Bank Circle, where they concluded the protest.