Naravane's book leak: FIR filed, probe on

Penguin Random House India is cooperating with the investigation

Police are digging into how the book leaked before its official release, questioning publisher Penguin Random House India about the PDF's origin and why they didn't report it sooner.

The publisher insists there's been no authorized release—print or digital—and has threatened legal action against those responsible.

Naravane has said the manuscript is pending Ministry of Defence approval.

Investigators are now probing the source and circulation of the leaked PDF as they try to piece together what went wrong.