Naravane's book leak: FIR filed, probe on
Delhi Police have registered an FIR to investigate how a pre-release PDF of Four Stars of Destiny, the memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane, ended up circulating online and even listed for sale—despite strict rules around military books.
The leak grabbed headlines when Rahul Gandhi waved a copy in Parliament, quoting sections about the Galwan clash (the book also reportedly discusses the Agnipath scheme), which led to heated scenes and eight MPs being suspended.
Penguin Random House India is cooperating with the investigation
Police are digging into how the book leaked before its official release, questioning publisher Penguin Random House India about the PDF's origin and why they didn't report it sooner.
The publisher insists there's been no authorized release—print or digital—and has threatened legal action against those responsible.
Naravane has said the manuscript is pending Ministry of Defence approval.
Investigators are now probing the source and circulation of the leaked PDF as they try to piece together what went wrong.