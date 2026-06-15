Narendra Modi 1st Indian PM visits Slovakia to boost trade
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just made history as the first Indian prime minister to visit Slovakia since it became independent in 1993.
The trip was all about building stronger ties: think more trade, investment, tech innovation, and even teaming up on cars and railways.
Modi's delegation included some of India's top diplomats.
Modi tours exhibition with Robert Fico
Modi got a traditional Slovak welcome (bread-and-salt style) plus a colorful folk dance show.
He also toured an art exhibition with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico before diving into talks at the iconic Bratislava Castle.
This visit follows recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, showing that India and Slovakia are getting closer through culture, business, and strategic teamwork.