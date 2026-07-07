Narendra Modi addresses Indonesian parliament, urges prosperity through maritime ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Indonesia, where he addressed their parliament and talked about building prosperity together instead of focusing on expansion.
He highlighted how the sea has always connected India and Indonesia, calling it central to both countries' futures.
Indonesia awards Narendra Modi Bintang Adipurna
Indonesia awarded Modi its highest civilian honor, the Bintang Adipurna, and he called the day "one of the most memorable days" of his life, referring to the warm welcome he received.
During talks with President Prabowo Subianto, both leaders agreed to work more closely on democracy, technology, and security: India even offered to help modernize Indonesia's voting system for 2029.
The trip marks a new phase in their partnership and India's growing role in Southeast Asia.