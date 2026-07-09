Narendra Modi addresses Melbourne diaspora on 6G and manufacturing
India
Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Indian community in Melbourne, sharing India's big plans for tech and growth.
He announced that India is already working on 6G technology and building a manufacturing ecosystem "from chips to ships," all aimed at helping the country "grow more, achieve more."
Modi credits diaspora for Australia ties
Modi said these efforts are part of India's push to become a developed nation this century.
He also highlighted how India-Australia relations have grown stronger (this being his third visit in 12 years) and gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Indian diaspora, saying that the diaspora has played the biggest role in bringing the two countries closer.