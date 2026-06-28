Narendra Modi addresses Seychelles parliament, calls it a 'rare privilege'
India
On his visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Seychelles's parliament, his 20th time addressing a foreign legislature.
He called it a "rare privilege," congratulated the new National Assembly, and put the spotlight on how India-Seychelles ties are really built by everyday people, not just governments.
Modi visit yields 19 bilateral outcomes
Modi pointed out that the Indian Ocean connects both countries, saying, "The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us."
The visit saw 19 bilateral outcomes, covering defense, space, health, and digital payments, all aimed at making the partnership stronger under India's Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy.