Nepal will get a startup incubator, an innovation hub, and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal.

There are new scholarships on offer for Nepali students in law and tech, plus an agro-industrial park to help food processing take off.

Despite the serious challenges related to oil supply this year, India says it'll keep supplying essentials to Nepal, and new projects like the Saryu-Kamala Express train linking Ayodhya and Janakpur show how the two countries are working closer than ever.