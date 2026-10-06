Narendra Modi and Droupadi Murmu host Swiss President Guy Parmelin

India rolled out the red carpet for Swiss President Guy Parmelin with a foodie twist.

Prime Minister Modi hosted a lunch in Delhi mixing Indian and Swiss flavors: think barley soup with tamarind and jaggery and raclette cheese spiced up Indian-style.

Later, President Murmu's banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan spotlighted Himalayan dishes using unique ingredients from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.