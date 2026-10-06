Narendra Modi and Droupadi Murmu host Swiss President Guy Parmelin
India
India rolled out the red carpet for Swiss President Guy Parmelin with a foodie twist.
Prime Minister Modi hosted a lunch in Delhi mixing Indian and Swiss flavors: think barley soup with tamarind and jaggery and raclette cheese spiced up Indian-style.
Later, President Murmu's banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan spotlighted Himalayan dishes using unique ingredients from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.
India served shufta phirin and kahwa
The evening wrapped up with classic desserts like Shufta and Phirin, plus regional drinks Kahwa and Gur Gur Chai.
These meals weren't just about eating: they were India's way of building stronger ties with Switzerland through shared tastes and cultural vibes.