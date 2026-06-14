Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron sign 19 agreements in France
Prime Minister Modi and President Macron just wrapped up a major meeting in France, signing 19 new agreements across tech, trade, and infrastructure.
One standout win: India's UPI payment system will now work at Paris and Nice airports, making life easier for Indian travelers.
The talks were part of the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership, focused on fresh ways to collaborate and innovate.
India France launch Innovation Roadmap 2030
Both leaders launched the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030 to boost AI research, startups, and student exchanges. They also set up a Joint AI Working Group for smarter tech governance.
A new aerospace skilling center is coming to Kanpur. Plus, ISRO and France's CNES signed a pact for more space exploration together.
Agreements aim to double trade in five years and modernize railways. French universities are invited to open campuses in India under the New Education Policy, so expect more global learning opportunities soon!