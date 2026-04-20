Narendra Modi and Lee Jae-myung launch digital bridge for AI
India's Prime Minister Modi and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung just rolled out a big new plan to team up on tech, trade, and more.
Their "India-South Korea Digital Bridge" project aims to combine India's talent with Korea's digital know-how, especially in AI.
They are also joining forces in semiconductors, shipbuilding, entertainment, steel, film, animation, and gaming.
India, South Korea target $50B trade
Both countries want to nearly double their trade by 2030, from $25.7 billion to $50 billion.
During President Lee's first visit to India in eight years, they signed several deals MOUs to make things smoother for small businesses and boost cooperation in shipbuilding.
It is a big step toward closer ties, and more opportunities for young creators and techies on both sides.