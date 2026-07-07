Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto deepen ties in Jakarta

India Indonesia boost cooperation across sectors

The two countries are boosting defense ties (think more joint drills and coast guard teamwork), plus they're making it easier to pay across borders by linking India's UPI with Indonesia's payment system.

There's also a focus on health care (Indian medicines will be more accessible in Indonesia), new education opportunities like an IIM campus for ASEAN students, and plans to collaborate on AI and digital infrastructure.

Expect more cultural events too, as both sides celebrate their deep-rooted connections.