Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto deepen ties in Jakarta
India and Indonesia just took their friendship to the next level after PM Modi met President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.
They're teaming up on big things: defense, health care, tech, education, and business.
Modi called it a "golden chapter," pointing out how both countries are working together for a stronger Indo-Pacific and celebrating their shared heritage.
India Indonesia boost cooperation across sectors
The two countries are boosting defense ties (think more joint drills and coast guard teamwork), plus they're making it easier to pay across borders by linking India's UPI with Indonesia's payment system.
There's also a focus on health care (Indian medicines will be more accessible in Indonesia), new education opportunities like an IIM campus for ASEAN students, and plans to collaborate on AI and digital infrastructure.
Expect more cultural events too, as both sides celebrate their deep-rooted connections.