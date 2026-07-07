Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto to launch Prambanan restoration Wednesday

Prambanan features epic Ramayana carvings

Prambanan isn't just any temple: it's Indonesia's largest Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Built in the ninth century, it once had around 240 temples and features epic Ramayana carvings that highlight deep India-Indonesia connections.

Despite centuries of earthquake damage, it still stands as a symbol of shared heritage.

As Modi put it, Prambanan is "a symbol of the shared cultural heritage."