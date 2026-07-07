Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto to launch Prambanan restoration Wednesday
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Indonesia's iconic Prambanan temple on Wednesday, teaming up with President Prabowo Subianto.
The two leaders will launch a major restoration project for the over 1,000-year-old Hindu temple, part of their effort to boost cultural ties between India and Indonesia.
Prambanan features epic Ramayana carvings
Prambanan isn't just any temple: it's Indonesia's largest Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Built in the ninth century, it once had around 240 temples and features epic Ramayana carvings that highlight deep India-Indonesia connections.
Despite centuries of earthquake damage, it still stands as a symbol of shared heritage.
As Modi put it, Prambanan is "a symbol of the shared cultural heritage."