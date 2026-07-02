Narendra Modi and Sanae Takaichi boost shipbuilding aviation logistics ties
India
India and Japan just decided to boost their partnership in big ways: think shipbuilding, aviation, and logistics.
After meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also talked about making it easier for people to work and learn in each other's countries through talent exchanges and skill development.
Narendra Modi says trust drives cooperation
Modi highlighted how trust between the two nations is driving these new plans.
He pointed out that their success working together on cars could be repeated in these new areas.
With 75 years of diplomatic ties coming up next year, both sides are looking to celebrate by growing cultural connections alongside all the tech and business moves.