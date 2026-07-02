Narendra Modi and Sanae Takaichi meet for 1st official summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are meeting today for their first official summit together.
They're set to chat about teaming up on defense, AI, semiconductors, clean energy, and making supply chains stronger.
The meeting kicks off with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan before they get down to business at Hyderabad House.
Japan $67B plan with India discussed
Over 100 Japanese business leaders are in Delhi for the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum, where around 120 new deals could be signed: think manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation.
This is all part of Japan's $67 billion investment plan with India.
The two countries are also looking to work more closely on electric vehicles, green ammonia for cleaner energy, and even joint maritime projects under the MAHASAGAR initiative.