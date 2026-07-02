Narendra Modi and Sanae Takaichi meet for 1st official summit

Japan $67B plan with India discussed

Over 100 Japanese business leaders are in Delhi for the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum, where around 120 new deals could be signed: think manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation.

This is all part of Japan's $67 billion investment plan with India.

The two countries are also looking to work more closely on electric vehicles, green ammonia for cleaner energy, and even joint maritime projects under the MAHASAGAR initiative.