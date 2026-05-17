Narendra Modi and Swedish leaders honor Rabindranath Tagore in Sweden
India
During his stop in Sweden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Crown Princess Victoria.
The leaders exchanged gifts to mark the 100th anniversary of Tagore's visit to Sweden, highlighting how art and history connect both countries.
Narendra Modi, Kristersson discuss $7.75B trade
Modi and Kristersson discussed boosting collaboration in areas like trade, defense, AI, and green technology, with bilateral trade already hitting $7.75 billion last year.
The Indian diaspora made the visit extra special by welcoming Modi with vibrant Bengali performances that showed off the strong cultural bond between India and Sweden.